Macy’s building is both setting and inspiration for a Philly Fringe Fest cabaret

“Secrets are the kind of adventure she needs.”

So said Basil E. Frankweiler of Claudia Kincaid, the young runaway who hides out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in E.L. Konigsburg’s celebrated book “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.”

“Secrets are safe,” Frankweiler said, “and they do much to make you different.”

The classic 1967 children’s novel is one of the touchstones of “The Layaway,” a series of cabaret performances that will be staged in a secret room of Philadelphia’s legendary Wanamaker Building, now cavernously empty since Macy’s left last March.

“We had fun thinking of ourselves as kids running around in a department store after it closes,” said Sally Ollove, associate artistic director of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret. “The idea of what we, as grown-up kids, could get away with.”

The cabaret is part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, which is partnering with Opera Philadelphia to activate the dormant department store with performances and an art installation this fall.