Montgomery County high school senior crowned national youth poet laureate

Evan Wang, a graduating senior at Upper Merion Area High School, has been named this year’s national youth poet laureate. He is the first male youth poet laureate in the program’s nine-year history.

Wang, 18, of King of Prussia, told WHYY News that he has “always been fascinated by languages.” As a first grader, he constantly read books and wrote short stories, and in middle school, he started penning poems. He delved into the work of renowned poets, including Savannah Brown, Ocean Vuong, Louise Glück and Ada Limón, to learn more about the craft. Word by word, he threaded together verses in his Google Docs and Notes app, occasionally sharing it on Instagram.

But it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that Wang shared his poetry widely, and witnessed the impact his verses could have on his community.

One spring day in 2021, Wang was walking through the park behind his home, when a group of kids shouted an ethnic slur at him. The incident came amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans around the country.

Out of that experience, Wang wrote a six-minute-long poem called “The Blood We Inherit, The Blood We Spill.”

He worked with different cultural clubs throughout the school district to organize a forum on the Asian American experience and recognizing microaggressions. His poem served as “the helm” of the event and was then broadcast throughout the school district for two weeks. Soon, Wang said, “everybody knew the first line”: “When will I live in a world where I’ll be able to leave my burrow?”

“It kind of launched me into local stardom, and I realized, if this was the first time I’m sharing my work with the world, and it was successful, what would happen if I continued sharing it?” he said. “And that’s how I really began using my voice for social change, recognizing how literature can pull together a community.”