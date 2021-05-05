Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Updated: 4:15 p.m.

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 3,009 COVID-19 cases. Broken down, that accounts for 1,309 PCR tests and 1,700 antigen tests. You can learn the difference between PCR and rapid tests here.

Officials explained that the spike in antigen test results, mostly in Bergen County, is due to a reporting error from a provider that conducts COVID-19 tests.

“Of the 1,700 [antigen] cases we are reporting today, 1,402 specimens were reported more than two weeks ago,” said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist, who added that about half of the older reports were from 2020 and the remainder were collected this year.

Combining both PCR and Antigen tests, the total number of cases in the Garden State since the pandemic began is 1,004,525.