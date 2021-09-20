Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Updated: 3 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all child care workers and staff at those facilities. Full vaccination must be completed by Nov. 1 or workers will be subject to weekly testing.

“We know that there are already many child care providers who are doing their utmost to protect their children in their care, their employees, and their communities and we thank them,” the governor said. “This order ensures that everyone is abiding by the same strong standards.”

In addition, all employees, visitors, and young people in a facility’s care ages 2 and up must wear a face mask starting Friday.