N.J. coronavirus update: Indoor visits now allowed at long-term care facilities

New Jersey reported another 2,608 positive PCR tests Monday as well as 697 new positive antigen tests, bringing the state’s cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to 869,037.

The positivity rate for all PCR tests taken on Thursday was 8.48%. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.09.

There were 1,992 patients in New Jersey hospitals Sunday night, including 428 in critical care and 217 requiring ventilators. Hospitals discharged 190 live patients.

Another 28 New Jerseyans died from complications of COVID-19. There have now been 21,666 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 2,515 probable deaths.