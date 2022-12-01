New Jersey Republicans haven’t held control of either house of the state Legislature for nearly 20 years. After regaining some seats in 2021, GOP leaders are eager to win back the majority next year when all 120 seats are up for re-election. But to do that, they’ll have to deal with the Trump effect.

“[Trump’s presidency] caused a problem for the Republican brand,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union). “And ever since January 6, people are concerned whether or not they can trust the Republicans. So…first, we have to win the trust of the people before they decide to let us be the majority party in New Jersey.”

Bramnick spent almost a decade as the Republican leader in the General Assembly before being elected to the Senate last year.

In this post-Trump presidency era, Bramnick said he believes it will take more than simply deriding Democratic policies or attacking the character of Democratic politicians to retake the majority.

The self-proclaimed moderate Republican said he’s fiscally conservative and progressive on social issues, pointing to his disapproval of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though he abstained from voting on the bill that codified abortion rights into state law earlier this year.

Bramnick says New Jersey voters are exhausted by the salacious brand of politics espoused by former President Donald Trump often marked by name-calling and a disregard for the truth. He condemned people who attack the character of their political adversaries, including when some Republicans chant “Let’s Go, Brandon,” a derogatory slogan aimed at President Joe Biden.