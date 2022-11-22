It would also remove some requirements for obtaining a permit to carry, like the justifiable need standard, while upping other requirements — like increasing the amount of endorsements people must receive on their concealed carry application and adding new disqualifying criteria that would prevent some people from obtaining a permit.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset), the bill’s sponsor and a self-proclaimed “gun enthusiast,” said the legislation “strikes the important balance between respecting and protecting people’s second amendment rights,” and being “responsible” about gun safety.

Danielsen also claimed the measure had support from law enforcement, after groups like the State Troopers Association and the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association endorsed it last week.

At recent committee hearings, some officers and state lawmakers expressed that they wanted less restrictions for retired officers.

“Thank you to my friends in blue for helping us make New Jersey a safer place. To my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, our vigorous discussions led to additional amendments to address points raised during the hearings and committees. I have taken those comments and questions seriously. And I have given them much deliberation,” Danielsen said at Monday’s voting session.