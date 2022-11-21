New Jersey Democrat lawmakers plan to introduce a ballot question that if approved in next year’s general election would enshrine the right to an abortion into the state’s Constitution.

State leaders already codified abortion access this year, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act in January.

A constitutional amendment would mean that the right to an abortion cannot be repealed without the consent of voters.

Analysts say the proposal may be more about boosting turnout for Democrats in next year’s off-year election (which historically has low voter turnout), rather than something abortion rights advocates are heavily pushing for.

“It’s not what advocates have been looking for. It’s not necessarily what pro-choice legislators have been looking for,” said Micah Rasmussen, executive director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider Uniersity.

“It’s a political calculation,” Rasmussen said.