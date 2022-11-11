The right to a safe, legal abortion in Philadelphia was the topic of a meeting on a series of bills and a resolution in City Council.

The three-bill package is designed to defend abortion rights and protect patients who seek reproductive heath treatment in the city.

Councilmember Helen Gym said the goal is to make sure politicians don’t try to interrupt Philadelphian’s right to choose. “Here’s our message to governors like Greg Abbott in Texas and anyone else who seeks to criminalize women and believes they can control our city: ‘Not on our watch.’ This is our city, our residents, and we will do everything within our powers to protect them.”

Part of the package would prevent city healthcare providers from being sued.

“Vigilante laws criminalizing reproductive health care by permitting parties outside of the city to sue for the receipt or provision of legal reproductive health care in the city of Philadelphia infringes on the rights of patients, providers and helpers,” said Councilmember Jamie Gautier, who said she had an abortion in her teens. “As the elected representatives of this city, we cannot stand idly by and let residents in other states control what goes on here in Philly.”