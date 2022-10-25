Democratic state lawmakers have proposed updates to New Jersey’s concealed carry requirements after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling threw the state’s existing laws into flux.

Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee Chairman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset) said the full General Assembly could vote on the measure as early as Thursday.

New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, making it nearly impossible for most people to obtain a license to carry a firearm in public.

The current law requires people to show “justifiable need,” meaning they have an “urgent necessity for self-protection as evidenced by specific threats or previous attacks which demonstrate a special danger to the applicant’s life that cannot be avoided by means other than by issuance of a permit to carry a handgun.”

Monday, the General Assembly Oversight, Reform, and Federal Relations Committee discussed a Democratic proposal that would remove some requirements, like the justifiable need standard, while upping other requirements.

New Jersey law requires people seeking a concealed carry to have three endorsements from people who can attest to their “moral character and behavior.” The new proposal would see the number of endorsements increase to five people, unrelated to the applicant. It would also require the police chief or superintendent to interview anyone providing endorsements, “if appropriate.” Applicants granted a concealed carry permit would also be required to purchase liability insurance.

The bill also seeks to establish various handgun-free zones, including government-owned properties, schools, universities, bars, restaurants that serve alcohol, entertainment venues, and more.