N.J. senators want high school students to learn about grief

Lessons on grief would be added to classwork for some middle and high school students in New Jersey under bipartisan legislation introduced by state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union).

School districts would have to update health curriculums for 8th through 12th graders to include lessons on the symptoms of grief and ways to cope. The measure would also require students to learn about resources available to them, like in-school support, mental health crisis support, and individual and group therapy.

The senators announced the bill at a press conference at Imagine, a Union-County-based nonprofit center for coping with loss.