Murphy vs. Ciattarelli: No winner, no loser yet in New Jersey governor’s race

A contest once seen as a race between an incumbent with more supporters, more money and more chances to win against a little-known challenger remains undecided.

Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli remained separated Wednesday by only thousands of votes out of more than 2 million cast.

Both men urged supporters to remain patient and wait for results now being counted from across the state. Election officials have until next Tuesday to complete that count. Also outstanding and left to be counted are any provisional ballots, ballots cast by voters whose ability to vote may have been in question.

The unknowns

Exactly how many votes remain, and who will win them are open questions.

Another unknown that many had assumed would have been easily answered by Tuesday’s results: How powerful will Democrats be in the Legislature? Senate President Steve Sweeney appeared to be trailing to an unknown Republican challenger in his South Jersey district.

With close to 98% of precincts reporting shortly after noon Wednesday, Ciattarelli was ahead of Murphy by 122 votes, with the margin virtually tied at 49% for each candidate.

Many expected Murphy to be reelected as governor, by beating Ciattarelli and assuring continued one-party control of the State House for at least the next two years.

Ciattarelli defied the polls and predictions and stands close to winning a shocking victory against Murphy.