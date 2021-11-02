Murphy vs. Ciattarelli: N.J. governor’s race still too close to call

The race for New Jersey governor is still too close to call, with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli holding a narrow lead over incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

The closeness of the race energized Republicans in the Garden State, while dashing the hopes of progressives that Murphy would become the first Democrat to win reelection in 44 years.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Ciattarelli and Murphy were neck and neck, with Ciattarelli leading by a razor thin margin of less than 1% with more than 90% of precincts reporting. Early results showed strong turnout among Republicans in strongholds like Ocean and Monmouth counties, while heavily Democratic areas like Essex and Burlington counties were slower to report. The counting of mail-in ballots across the state also lengthened the process.

Increasingly enthusiastic supporters at Ciattarelli’s campaign headquarters in Bridgewater settled in for a long wait for the final results, while the mood at Murphy’s campaign outpost in Asbury Park had become decidedly muted as the night wore on, with many supporters beginning to leave.

Many still packed in near the front of the stage when Murphy came out to address the dwindling crowd after midnight.

“We’re going to wait for every vote to be counted and that’s how our democracy works,” Murphy said.