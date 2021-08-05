‘Jack and Diane’ take on N.J. Gov. Murphy over state services, treatment of women

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli officially introduced former State Sen. Diane Allen as his running mate on Wednesday during a press conference in Moorestown, Allen’s hometown.

The venue, the Burlington County Agricultural Center, is where Allen launched her first campaign more than 50 years ago for a seat on the Moorestown Board of Education.

She lost that race. However, Allen would go on to represent the 7th Legislative District for more than two decades. She became a state senator after one term as an assemblywoman.

And yes, she and Ciattarelli did take the stage Wednesday morning as John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane” played on the speakers.

Echoing her running mate, Allen came out swinging against incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, taking him to task over state services like the Department of Motor Vehicles. The agency has been plagued by long delays after closing for four months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMV cleared the pandemic backlog, but appointments for new driver’s licenses have been hard to come by as a new law allowing undocumented immigrants in the state to obtain licenses took effect in May.

“Have you ever tried to get an appointment at Motor Vehicles?” she asked the crowd.

Someone in the crowd shouted, “Good luck!”

“Good luck, indeed,” she responded. “My husband was on the phone for 45 minutes and that was it — finally clicked off.” Allen later said she got a machine telling her to call back the following day after holding for a long time.

“That’s how Gov. Murphy’s state of New Jersey is dealing with people,” she said before pivoting to the state’s unemployment system, which, in the face of unprecedented strain, left many residents struggling to access benefits and get help processing claims.