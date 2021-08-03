Trenton native Athing Mu wins gold for U.S. in women’s 800 meters

Athing Mu leads in the 800-meter race at the Olympics

Athing Mu, of United States wins the gold medal ahead of Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain in the final of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • The hometown crowd at the Trenton YMCA cheer
    The hometown crowd at the Trenton YMCA cheer as participants in the women's 800-meter take their places at the Tokyo Olympics. Among them was 19-year-old Trenton native Athing Mu, who won the gold. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Trenton Track Club member Niasia Boone cheers her teammate, Athing Mu, to victory
    Trenton Track Club member Niasia Boone (upper left) cheers her teammate, Athing Mu, to victory in the women's 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. Boone and other fans watched the race together at the Trenton YMCA. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Trenton Track Club coaches (from left) Nigeil Boone and Al Jennings embrac
    Trenton Track Club coaches (from left) Nigeil Boone and Al Jennings embrace after watching their protégé, 19-year-old Athing Mu, take gold in the women's 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Trenton Track Club coach Al Jennings cries tears of joy
    Trenton Track Club coach Al Jennings, who coached Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu through high school, cries tears of joy after cheering Mu to victory in the women's 800 meters in Tokyo. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Athing Mu is cheered to victory in the 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics by her high school coaches (from left) Nigiel Boone and Al Jennings,
    Athing Mu is cheered to victory in the 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics by her high school coaches (from left) Nigiel Boone and Al Jennings, who watched the race at the Trenton YMCA. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A crowd gathers on the steps of Trenton City Hall
    A crowd gathers on the steps of Trenton City Hall to celebrate homegrown Olympic athlete Athing Mu. The 19-year-old is a contender for the gold in her event, the 800-meter, at the Tokyo games. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A banner celebrating Olympic track star Athing Mu hands on the front of Trenton City Hall.
    A banner celebrating Olympic track star Athing Mu hands on the front of Trenton City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Young YMCA campers attend a celebration of Olympic athlete Athing Mu at Trenton City Hall
    Young YMCA campers attend a celebration of Olympic athlete Athing Mu at Trenton City Hall. Mu was praised as a scholar as well as an athlete and held up as an example of "what can come out of Trenton.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Thomas and Janet Harrington wear custom t-shirts at Trenton City Hall
    Gym teacher Thomas Harrington, who taught Athing Mu during her elementary school years at Hedgepeth-Williams school in Trenton, says he recognized the girls extraordinary ability in kindergarten. He and his wife, Janet Harrington, wore custom T-shirts to the banner raising at Trenton. City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora speaks from a podium
    Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora presents an example of one of three billboards that will go up around Trenton celebrating Olympic athlete Athing Mu. The Trenton Central High School graduate is celebrated as a scholar and a role model as well as an athlete. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Al Jennings and Bernice Mitchell speak from a podium at Trenton City Hall
    Athing Mu's high school track coaches, Al Jennings and Bernice Mitchell, talk about their experiences with the young track star during a celebration at Trenton City Hall. Mu is a contender for the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic games. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

