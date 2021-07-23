​​​​Athing Mu, of Trenton, New Jersey, is going to the Olympics as a serious contender for a gold medal, and her hometown couldn’t be more thrilled.

About a hundred people gathered on the steps of City Hall as community members and elected officials – including the Mayor, city council members, and state legislators – unveiled a banner of Mu draped over the building, with plans to erect at least three billboards featuring her around town.

“It’s not just a banner. This banner is a declaration of hope,” said County Commissioner Sam Frisby, “It declares that good things can come from this city, that great things can come from this county.”

Mu, 19, will compete in Tokyo as one of the American Olympic team’s youngest runners. She is seen as the team’s best chance for a gold medal in the 800 meter race, an event no American woman has won since Madeline Manning in 1968.

Mu was born in Trenton to Sudanese parents and was recognized from an early age as an exceptional track runner. She excelled as both an athlete and an honor student at Trenton Central High School, graduating in 2020. She is now a student at Texas A&M where she has broken running records, most recently at the NCAA championships in June.