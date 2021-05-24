Regional Roundup: 05/24/2021

On this week’s Regional Roundup we start off with Olympian swimmer KELSI WORRELL DAHLIA, who won Olympic gold in Rio in 2016. She’ll tell us what it’s been like training under COVID restrictions, the upcoming US swim trials, and how preparing to compete for her shot at the Tokyo Olympics compares to the last time around. Then, it’s a good job market for young people this summer – a lot of employers are desperate for workers at city pools, camps, and restaurants. We’ll talk with Philadelphia Youth Network President CHEKEMMA FULMORE-TOWNSEND about the Philadelphia job market for young people this summer, the employment challenges facing youth in high poverty areas, and how to help teens prepare for interviewing and workplace expectations. Finally, if you have been suffering from itchy eyes and a runny nose, you are not alone. The pollen count has been extremely high. We talk with allergist DR. DONALD DVORIN about why seasonal allergies have been so bad this spring and about his work counting pollen for our region.