New Jersey’s unemployment system came under unprecedented strain last year at the height of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s making strides in processing jobless benefits for out-of-work residents, the state’s top labor official said Tuesday.

Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo told lawmakers during a state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing that receiving more than two million new applicants for unemployment insurance was a shock to the system.

“It’s not a situation any state — no matter how well funded or how modern their resources — could have prepared for,” he said. “Clearly challenges continue to exist here and across the country.”

New Jersey has awarded more than $27 billion in state and federal jobless assistance since the start of the pandemic last year.

But the state’s response to the economic crisis has at times been frustrating to residents, who’ve struggled to get help processing their claims and have had to wait weeks or even months for a payment.