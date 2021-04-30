N.J. motor vehicle agency service ‘unacceptable,’ boss says, but they’re making progress

There may no longer be lines down the block at New Jersey’s motor vehicle agencies like there were earlier in the pandemic.

But Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said the commission still struggles to serve customers and regain its footing after a nearly four-month closure and persistent demand for services.

“Customer service in the first six months following our closure was unacceptable,” Fulton testified Thursday before the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. “I would say even today it’s unacceptable for those customers who have an appointment canceled and aren’t able to get another appointment for weeks.”

Fulton said one of the main problems now is that many customers continue making in-person appointments for transactions they could complete online. The MVC moved a host of transactions online during the pandemic, but Fulton said many customers are guided by “old habits” and still want to show up at an agency.