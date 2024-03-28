Mobile driver’s licenses could soon be coming to N.J.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Efforts are underway to allow New Jersey residents to carry an electronic version of their driver’s license if they want one. But it could be a while before that becomes reality.

State Senator Pat Diegnan, the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, said his proposal directs the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to create and issue a mobile driver’s license that could be carried on a cellphone, tablet, or any device with internet capability.

“It would allow a driver to show on their phone, their driver’s license to a police officer or a judge if they can’t locate their regular driver’s license,” he said.

He explained that the MVC would be required to create a very secure electronic driver’s license that would give drivers control over how much information is shared for different purposes.

“You use your driver’s license for a lot more than, thank God, showing it to a police officer or a judge,” he said. “Hopefully, that doesn’t happen too often, but you also use it at the pharmacy, you use it at your doctor’s office.”

Tracy Noble, the public affairs manager for AAA Club Alliance, said digital licenses are a good idea.

“When you think about what you grab when you leave the house, you grab your keys, your phone, it would be nice to have those documents on our phone as well,” she said.

She said having a license that offers privacy control options for users makes sense.

“Does a store that needs to verify age need to know your home address, not necessarily,” said Noble.