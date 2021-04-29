Appointments no longer necessary at N.J. vaccine megasites
The New Jersey Department of Health has announced that all six of their COVID-19 vaccine megasites are offering walk-in vaccinations, no appointment needed.
The department also said that you do not need to be a resident of a specific county.
— NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) April 29, 2021
The six megasites are Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County, Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic County, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County, the Meadowlands Complex in East Rutherford, and Bergen County, Rockaway Townsquare in Morris County.
Prior to Thursday, residents age 16 and older needed to make an appointment through the state’s vaccine registration website. More than 3.9 million residents in the Garden State are fully vaccinated, accounting for 62% of the state’s goal of vaccinating 4.7 million residents by the end of June.
The department’s announcement comes as state officials are pushing for more vaccinations among those who work in long-term care facilities.
