N.J. coronavirus update: Day and sleepaway camps will be back this summer
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 2,261 cases, raising the total number of cases to 993,122. Officials also said another 35 residents succumbed to the coronavirus, raising the overall death toll to 22,884. The number of probable deaths from the virus was revised to 2,625.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, officials report 1,768 patients in hospitals across the state; 375 are in intensive care and 232 are on ventilators.
The rate of transmission is .80 while the positivity rate of tests is 8.99%. Gov. Phil Murphy said that it has been months since the positivity rate has gone below double digits.
Day and sleepaway camps will be back this summer
As signaled in March, Gov. Murphy announced he is signing an executive order that allows day and sleepaway camps to operate this summer. Along with the executive order, updated guidance for camps that now addresses sleepaway camps was released Wednesday.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said guidelines implemented last year for day camps mitigated spread of the coronavirus and that no outbreaks were reported at camps at that time.
The guidance for this year is similar; staff must be trained on the basics of infection control, hand washing practices, personal protective equipment, and identifying symptoms of COVID-19.
Also, operators are asked to develop daily screening practices, to keep staff and campers in the same groups (a practice known as cohorting), and to inspect and maintain ventilation systems. Health officials also encourage outdoor activities.
For sleepaway camps, “unvaccinated staff and campers must have negative test results within 72 hours of arriving on site,” Persichilli said. “After arriving, unvaccinated staff and campers will be required to receive a test within three to six days of arrival.”
She added that beds should be placed six feet apart and operators should make sure that ventilation within the sleeping quarters is adequate.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!