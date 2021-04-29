N.J. coronavirus update: Day and sleepaway camps will be back this summer

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 2,261 cases, raising the total number of cases to 993,122. Officials also said another 35 residents succumbed to the coronavirus, raising the overall death toll to 22,884. The number of probable deaths from the virus was revised to 2,625.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, officials report 1,768 patients in hospitals across the state; 375 are in intensive care and 232 are on ventilators.

The rate of transmission is .80 while the positivity rate of tests is 8.99%. Gov. Phil Murphy said that it has been months since the positivity rate has gone below double digits.