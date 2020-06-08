N.J. coronavirus recovery: How soon can you ‘jump in’ to a New Jersey pool?
As of Sunday, New Jersey has reported a total of 164,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,176 deaths from the virus. Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state. According to the state hospital association, there are 1,736 COVID patients in hospitals across the state; 498 are reported to be in intensive care.
Pool announcement expected
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce Monday how public and private swimming pools can reopen amid the pandemic.
“A lot of people have been waiting for their ability to get back in the water. We don’t blame them,” Murphy said Friday. “A lot of communities have been wanting to restart swimming as part of their recreational offerings.”
The guidance will come one week before the state enters “Stage 2” of Murphy’s reopening plan.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that coronavirus can be spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.
Cape May-Lewes Ferry welcomes bicycles back
Bicyclists wanting to cross the Delaware Bay by way of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry can do so again.
Restrictions on bicycle travel were lifted Monday. However, reservations and masks are required.
Other safety rules remain in place; masks are required outside of vehicles, maintain six feet of social distancing between travel groups and following directional signs on vessels.
The ferry is not accepting foot passengers but “anticipates” that it would do so by July 1.