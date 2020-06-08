N.J. coronavirus recovery: How soon can you ‘jump in’ to a New Jersey pool?

Pool announcement expected

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce Monday how public and private swimming pools can reopen amid the pandemic.

“A lot of people have been waiting for their ability to get back in the water. We don’t blame them,” Murphy said Friday. “A lot of communities have been wanting to restart swimming as part of their recreational offerings.”

The guidance will come one week before the state enters “Stage 2” of Murphy’s reopening plan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that coronavirus can be spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.