North Philly entrepreneurs and artisans bring life to a former junkyard at La Placita flea market

Walking around La Placita, accompanied by the blasting of bachata music and the lingering smell of pinchos and empanadas, may transport you to Puerto Rico’s shopping and community corridor of the same name in San Juan.

At least that’s the hope for the organizers of La Placita Philly, a weekend flea market in Fairhill that opened April 10.

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., small business owners can sell their wares, from treasured antiques and thrifted finery, to handmade artwork and jewelry, to tacos and desserts, for an affordable vendor fee.

Alexie Encarnación started his artisanal paleta business, Helados Chupi Chupi, with the help of his wife and daughter back in 2018. The Puerto Rico native said the ice cream is 100% natural and made with real fruit and includes flavors such as mango, chocolate, vanilla, kiwi, pistachio, and many more

The family, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia, sells their products in local supermarkets, bodegas, barbershops, restaurants, and other businesses. They hope to have their own franchise in Philly one day. Encarnación said they plan to set up shop at La Placita every weekend this summer.

“I think it’s a great initiative because, through this flea market, we can introduce more people to our products,” Encarnación said in Spanish. “People can come and enjoy, and this way we also make ourselves known.”

The flea market, which is next to the Plaza Allegheny shopping center, popped up this month on an abandined junkyard, next to the former location of an infamous opioid encampment along the Conrail train tracks.

At the helm of La Placita is David Groverman, a real estate developer who owns the ex-junkyard and the shopping center, home to neighborhood staples including Save A Lot, a pharmacy, and a laundromat.