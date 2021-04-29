SCOTUS hears arguments in eminent domain case involving PennEast pipeline project

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide an eminent domain case pitting the State of New Jersey against the PennEast Pipeline Co. after hearing oral arguments on Wednesday.

The 116-mile pipeline would ship Marcellus Shale gas from Luzerne County in Northeast Pennsylvania across the Delaware River to Mercer County, New Jersey, to provide what the company says is much needed, affordable natural gas to residents.

But New Jersey seeks to block the project from state-owned and state-controlled conservation land, and argues that seizing the land through court action is unconstitutional.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first approved the project in 2015, drawing objections from residents, environmentalists and the State of New Jersey. As a result of the FERC rule-making and public comment process, the company changed the route in at least 33 instances.

A number of parties challenged the pipeline in court, including the environmental group Delaware Riverkeeper Network and New Jersey. In 2019, a three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia reversed a lower court’s decision, saying that condemning public land violates the 11th Amendment. The amendment gives sovereign immunity to states, shielding them from private lawsuits.

PennEast Pipeline Co. appealed the decision. It wants to build part of its natural gas pipeline through 49 state-owned and state-controlled parcels of land in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had granted the company eminent domain authority, which allows it to seize land from uncooperative property owners.