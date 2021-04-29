More charges, but no word on N.J. prison investigations

According to a statement from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, both were involved in the forced cell extractions that left one woman with a fractured eye socket and another with a concussion. Molina, the supervising officer, was present for one of the extractions. Both were charged with official misconduct for not stopping the assaults. Molina was also charged with tampering with public records or information for allegedly falsely reporting what had occurred in an email to other Department of Corrections officers and employees.

“When we first announced charges in this criminal investigation, I promised that we would follow the evidence wherever it leads and charge everyone responsible for these unjustified, brutal attacks,” Grewal said in the statement. “Our investigation continues to produce results, as these charges demonstrate, and we are far from done.”

Status still unknown for Murphy probe

While the ongoing criminal investigation continues to yield new information, the status of a separate outside inquiry by former state comptroller Matthew Boxer remains unknown three months after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered it. Asked about it by a reporter earlier this week during a coronavirus briefing, Murphy said he had no update to share publicly.

“Obviously when we’ve got news there, we will” report it, Murphy said. “I continue to be appalled by what happened on Jan. 11 and a lot of other noise in and around that institution but no update specifics on that.”