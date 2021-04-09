N.J. to enter consent decree with DOJ over plagued women’s prison, commissioner says

The New Jersey Department of Corrections has reached a tentative agreement with federal authorities over how to address allegations of rampant physical and sexual abuse at the state’s only prison for women.

The U.S. Department of Justice is finalizing a consent decree it developed following an investigation that began in 2018 at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, New Jersey Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks said Thursday.

Hicks had been called to testify before a joint committee of the New Jersey Assembly several months after a series of brutal attacks by corrections officers inside the facility left prisoners with scratches, concussions, and an orbital fracture.

“I share your disgust and disappointment for the incidents of January 11,” Hicks said. “These employees violated the trust and the safety of those in our care and the faith that we put in them as public servants. No one deserves the horrific treatment that these women endured.”

Hicks did not provide any other details about the events of that night, instead deferring to an internal investigation commissioned by Gov. Phil Murphy as well as an ongoing criminal inquiry led by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s office, in which eight corrections officers have been charged so far.