NJ paying $1.3M to consultant to advise on women’s prison

New Jersey taxpayers are on the hook for about $1.3 million dollars in fees to a criminal justice consultant to help the Department of Corrections amid a criminal investigation into what the attorney general said was a “brutal attack” on prisoners at the state’s only women’s prison, according to public documents.

The department announced in February that it had hired the Moss Group as a consultant to provide technical support, policy development and other advice at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. The cost of the agreement wasn’t announced at that time, but legislative budget documents show the cost of the two-year deal will tally about $1.3 million.

The agreement specifies that the group will provide quarterly updates, but a spokesperson for the state Corrections Department said the group is still in an “initial review stage,” which includes meeting with incarcerated individuals in groups, as well as staff and management at the women’s prison.

Oliver Barry, an attorney for a woman imprisoned at Edna Mahan, said Friday neither his client nor he have spoken to anyone from the group, but he would welcome the chance to offer recommendations on improving conditions at the prison.

Lydia Cotz, an attorney in a federal civil rights lawsuit representing a formerly incarcerated person at Edna Mahan, said the prison failed for years to provide adequate care for her client and that if a consultant was needed to make systemic changes there, then “so be it,” but she added that a federal monitor should also be put in place, along with a consent order.

The prison has steadily been in headlines over the last year.