The federal government has loaned the Philadelphia Police Department a mobile forensics unit to help investigators make more arrests for gun-related crimes.

Authorities say the $250,000 vehicle, paired with a trailer dedicated to test-firing crime guns, will help reduce the amount of time it takes for experts to process ballistics evidence — evidence that could prove critical to clearing one or more open shooting cases.

“The faster we can do the work, while maintaining quality, the more actionable the lead is. The longer a lead takes, the less value it may have because the time to go back and look for video, look for other things, may get lost,” said Michael Garvey, director of the city’s Office of Forensic Science.

The gold standard for processing ballistics evidence is 48 hours, a mark Garvey said the office hasn’t achieved regularly since the middle of last year.

The loan from the U.S. Department of Justice, which typically lasts three months, comes amid a historic surge in gun violence that’s putting the Police Department on pace to set a single-year record for confiscated guns — and at a time when the city is actively recruiting ballistics experts to fill nearly a dozen positions left vacant through attrition.