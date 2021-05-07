WHYY wins 12 Keystone Media Awards for pandemic, gun violence, election coverage

Aliah Harris, 18, throws her graduation cap in celebration on her dad's South Philly block on June 10, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski for WHYY)

WHYY News has received 12 Professional Keystone Media Awards, for coverage areas ranging from Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic, to the 2020 election, to community-based neighborhood reporting, to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

Below are the winners from WHYY. You can find a full list of award recipients here.

First place for Best Continuing Coverage: Embedded 2020 series | Keystone Crossroads team

Second place for Best Continuing Coverage: Gun violence in Philadelphia | WHYY Staff

First place for Best Series: Police Reimagined: The Future of Public Safety | Christopher Norris

First place for Best Investigative Reporting: A Philly lawyer evicts people for city courts. She’s married to a judge who presides over evictions | Ryan Briggs

First place for Best Enterprise Reporting: The Impact of Police Violence in Health | The Pulse team

Second place for Best Enterprise Reporting: Philly border fight: How a ‘secret’ working-class neighborhood built its own wall | Max Marin

Second place for Best Feature: When coronavirus struck, she stepped up: Meet the food fairy of West Philly | Avi Wolfman-Arent

Honorable mention for Best Public Service: Health Desk Help Desk | Nina Feldman, Alan Yu, Zoë Read, Hannah Chinn

Second place for Best Reporter/Anchor: Students and faculty grapple with pandemic, social justice reckoning in 2020 | Avi Wolfman-Arent

Honorable mention for Best Reporter/Anchor: Covering COVID’s survivors: Stories of joy, pain and torment | Nina Feldman

First place for Best Digital Presence: WHYY.org/news | Melony Roy, Erin Reynolds, Maria Pulcinella, Evan Croen, Emily Scott, Nia King

First place for Best Use of Sound: Philly musician offers serenades for hire for those sheltering at home | Peter Crimmins

