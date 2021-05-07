WHYY wins 12 Keystone Media Awards for pandemic, gun violence, election coverage

WHYY News has received 12 Professional Keystone Media Awards, for coverage areas ranging from Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic, to the 2020 election, to community-based neighborhood reporting, to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

Below are the winners from WHYY. You can find a full list of award recipients here.

First place for Best Continuing Coverage: Embedded 2020 series | Keystone Crossroads team

Second place for Best Continuing Coverage: Gun violence in Philadelphia | WHYY Staff

First place for Best Series: Police Reimagined: The Future of Public Safety | Christopher Norris