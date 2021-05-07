WHYY wins 12 Keystone Media Awards for pandemic, gun violence, election coverage
WHYY News has received 12 Professional Keystone Media Awards, for coverage areas ranging from Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic, to the 2020 election, to community-based neighborhood reporting, to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.
Below are the winners from WHYY. You can find a full list of award recipients here.
First place for Best Continuing Coverage: Embedded 2020 series | Keystone Crossroads team
Second place for Best Continuing Coverage: Gun violence in Philadelphia | WHYY Staff
First place for Best Series: Police Reimagined: The Future of Public Safety | Christopher Norris
First place for Best Investigative Reporting: A Philly lawyer evicts people for city courts. She’s married to a judge who presides over evictions | Ryan Briggs
First place for Best Enterprise Reporting: The Impact of Police Violence in Health | The Pulse team
Second place for Best Enterprise Reporting: Philly border fight: How a ‘secret’ working-class neighborhood built its own wall | Max Marin
Second place for Best Feature: When coronavirus struck, she stepped up: Meet the food fairy of West Philly | Avi Wolfman-Arent
Honorable mention for Best Public Service: Health Desk Help Desk | Nina Feldman, Alan Yu, Zoë Read, Hannah Chinn
Second place for Best Reporter/Anchor: Students and faculty grapple with pandemic, social justice reckoning in 2020 | Avi Wolfman-Arent
Honorable mention for Best Reporter/Anchor: Covering COVID’s survivors: Stories of joy, pain and torment | Nina Feldman
First place for Best Digital Presence: WHYY.org/news | Melony Roy, Erin Reynolds, Maria Pulcinella, Evan Croen, Emily Scott, Nia King
First place for Best Use of Sound: Philly musician offers serenades for hire for those sheltering at home | Peter Crimmins
Get daily updates from WHYY News!