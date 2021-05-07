WHYY receives 4 Murrow Awards for reporting on 2020 election, racial justice

For its reporting in a year of unrelenting news, WHYY News has received four Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and range in coverage topics from the 2020 election, to protests against racial injustice, to the city’s opioid crisis.

WHYY News was awarded the honors in a region encompassing large-market stations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Regional winners will move on to the national round of the competition. Those winners will be announced this summer.

Winners include WHYY’s Digital News Team for a series answering readers’ and listeners’ questions about the 2020 election and the at-times confusing mail ballot process.

🗳 THREAD 🗳 Hey #Philly voters — We’ve been taking your #Election2020 questions for a few weeks now. Here are your most frequently asked questions ↓ — WHYY News (@WHYYNews) October 26, 2020

WHYY Keystone Crossroads education reporter Avi Wolfman-Arent received an award in the Feature Reporting category for a story about a racial justice reckoning inside a Chick-Fil-A franchise, where in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, a group of young Black employees had reached a tipping point and demanded equity in their workplace.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of WHYY’s News staff, both those recognized and the many behind-the-scenes staff who made this happen,” said Sandra Clark, vice president for news and civic dialogue. “The awards represent work during a year of unrelenting major news events. We appreciate being recognized by our peers, but most importantly, the staff has been laser-focused on what do our communities need from us.”