One woman’s mission to make sure everyone carries Narcan — including drug dealers 

Once a week, Rosalind Pichardo loads up a shoulder bag full of cookies, clean socks, unused syringes and Narcan and hits the streets of Kensington — the neighborhood at the heart of Philadelphia’s overdose crisis.

Despite its proximity to Center City Philadelphia, Kensington can feel as if it operates by a different set of rules. People use drugs and sell drugs in parks and on street corners and front porches. Shopkeepers sweep garbage and used syringes from the sidewalk in front of their stores, which sell cellphones or appliances or tires. Longtime residents come and go from the screeching El train overhead; kids step over syringes on their way home from school.

Pichardo grew up there, but it was only recently she turned her attention to the overdose crisis. For many years, after two of her siblings died of gunshot wounds, she offered support to families who lost loved ones to gun violence. She never felt like her family got the help they needed afterward, and she wanted to assist others.

Over time though, Pichardo noticed gun violence was not the only epidemic plaguing the streets of the neighborhood. One day, she was handing out food to people who were homeless — a good deed she described as a “break” from the emotional demands of her survivor support work. While doling out snacks, she saw a man lying on the sidewalk begin to turn blue. She didn’t know what was happening — she thought he might be choking.

“I was naive,” Pichardo remembered. “I knew people did drugs around here, but I didn’t know what an overdose looked like.”

She learned overdoses were happening everywhere: People were dying at alarming rates. So when Pichardo found out there was a nasal spray that could reverse overdoses, she started giving out as much as she could.

Now, she has relationships with a lot of the people using drugs and living on the streets of Kensington. She calls them her “sunshines,” because she wanted a word other than “addict” that avoids the negative connotations many have about people who use drugs. There wasn’t really a good alternative, so she made one up.

“Hey, sunshines!” Pichardo hollered toward a group of people huddled together on Allegheny Avenue mixing heroin — more likely, some combination of heroin and fentanyl — with water to prepare to inject it.

Each of them turned in response, and several waved as she approached.

“Y’all good with Narcan?” Pichardo asked.

“How much is it?” asked one man. Surprised he would think that she was charging, Pichardo chuckled.

“It’s gonna cost you a hug!” she joked. Everyone laughed, and Pichardo left the man with an embrace and a box of naloxone.

Pichardo doesn’t just give out Narcan, she also uses it. A lot. She’s reversed hundreds of overdoses, tracking them in a little black book she keeps in her fanny pack.

Narcan works to reverse the effects of opioids by restoring oxygen flow to the brain. It’s administered using a nasal spray, and is most effective when combined with rescue breathing and chest compressions, which Pichardo performs on hands and knees.

During the pandemic, that type of work has been harder — in fact, Pichardo contracted COVID-19 in April, though she doesn’t know exactly how. Once she recovered, she was back on the street, reversing overdoses using a special air bag to avoid mouth to mouth contact. Sometimes, it will take more than one dose to revive someone.

Who should carry Narcan?

One particular reversal changed the way she thought about who she should be giving Narcan, Pichardo said. A man was overdosing in front of a line of people waiting for free samples a drug dealer was handing out — a common practice to get people to come back and buy more.

Pichardo rushed to the man’s aid and gave him Narcan — her last dose. But he remained unresponsive. She reached for her phone to dial 911 and request an ambulance with more Narcan. When the dealer, who had been continuing to hand out samples, saw her calling the authorities, he pulled out a 9mm handgun.

“He put the gun to my face and said, `No, you’re not gonna call. Cause I’m not done handing out these samples.’”

Pichardo convinced the dealer to help her roll the man who was overdosing onto his side, so he wouldn’t choke on his own saliva. But he remained unresponsive, and she was paralyzed with fear. She wanted to rush home to grab another dose of Narcan, but that would mean returning to the man who had just threatened her life.

Thankfully, after a couple of minutes, the person who had been overdosing came to, and survived.

A few days later, Pichardo went back to where the dealer had been handing out samples, to track him down. She wanted to give him some Narcan.

“Now, we’re semi-friends, where he asks me for Narcan,” said Pichardo, laughing to herself. The dealer texts her when he runs out of doses, and she drops a big bag of it off on his porch. “It’s the strangest relationship you could ever have with a person,” she said, laughing. “I’m like his Narcan dealer, I guess.”

At WHYY’s request, Pichardo asked her friend if he would be open to an interview, but he declined.