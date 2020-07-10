FOSTA-SESTA was supposed to thwart sex trafficking. Instead, it’s sparked a movement

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Danielle Blunt and Ariel Wolf are giving a tour of the airy Brooklyn apartment that doubles as Blunt’s office.

“Combination of a traditional office and my kink play space,” Blunt said. “My dungeon, if you will.”

This is where Blunt earns her living. She’s a sex worker and professional dominatrix, as evidenced by a few conspicuous tools of the trade lying around: a leather whip, a metal flogger, and something called a hashira.

“It’s a Japanese bondage post, which I string people up to and implement delicious torture,” Blunt said with a coy smile.This also happens to be the place where Blunt and Wolf recently finished a study about sex workers — funded by themselves, along with a bit of help, monetary and moral, from their clients (including one whose kink was to serve as a human footstool as Blunt and Wolf conducted their research.)

Their study focused on a pair of laws known together as FOSTA-SESTA — the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act and Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act.

Passed in 2018, FOSTA-SESTA has transformed the lives of sex workers across the country, and intensified a long-running debate over how we deal with an underground economy that runs the gamut from voluntary sex work (aka prostitution) to involuntary sex trafficking.

Over the past 20 or so years, that economy has increasingly migrated online. FOSTA-SESTA was an attempt to shut down the websites that facilitate trafficking. But sex workers say it’s had the additional effect of putting their lives in danger by hobbling an online infrastructure they have come to depend on.

“Whenever we lose access to internet spaces, there has been a devastating effect on the community,” Blunt said. “And the community’s ability to support themselves, to take care of themselves, to make money, and to screen clients and stay safe.”

But the laws have also had another effect: the emergence of a grassroots movement that’s giving voice to sex workers’ concerns in an unprecedented way.

“One thing that FOSTA-SESTA did do was sort of mobilize very vocal online sex workers with large followings in a way that they maybe hadn’t been politicized before,” Blunt said. “And because it became so visible online, like — despite the ways that we’re being shadow-banned and the ways that we’re being policed, and the ways that we’re being surveilled — somehow this, like, very random set of bills that turned into a law became something where now presidential candidates are being asked about what their stance on sex work is. And I do not think that would have happened without the community organizing that happened around mobilizing against [FOSTA-SESTA.]”

The origins of FOSTA-SESTA

To understand the effects of the laws, you have to know something about their roots.

It all started in the late ’90s/early ’00s, with the launch of the free listings site Craigslist. Its personals section, and later its erotic services section, quickly became a kind of bulletin board where sex workers could connect with clients.

That was quickly followed by another online behemoth — Backpage.com — along with more specialized sites such as Eros, an escort-advertising site, and sex worker directories like CityVibe and NightShift.

For a number of sex workers, these websites were a chance to move negotiations that once happened on the street into the digital space.

“Being able to source clients from an online space gives sex workers more space to negotiate with a client while our work is still criminalized,” Blunt said. “When people are negotiating on the streets, you want to get your encounter with a client going as soon as possible, because you’re being heavily surveilled and policed on the streets. So by having the barrier of interacting with someone over email, I can sort of test how they’re interacting with me. It just gives you more space to make a decision before getting in a car.”

Some websites even offered tools to help sex workers vet potential clients — including shared blacklists for dangerous clients. Working online didn’t just feel safer — research shows it was safer. In a study last year, researchers from Baylor University found that in cities where Craigslist’s erotic services section was rolled out, the female homicide rate dropped by anywhere from 1% to 17.6% (not including crimes in which victims knew their killers.)

There were other perks, too: It allowed some sex workers to strike out on their own, instead of having to work with exploitative pimps or agencies; and sex workers could connect with one another, allowing them to build online communities and begin articulating some of their shared interests and problems.

But sex workers weren’t the only ones capitalizing on websites like Backpage. The classifieds sections were soon populated by sex traffickers, who for years openly posted ads for women and children being held against their will.

The damage done

Melanie Thompson, 24, was one of those children. She works now as the youth outreach coordinator at the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, but before that she spent many years in the sex trade, after being kidnapped and exploited at the age of 12.

Thompson doesn’t like the term sex work. “I like to say that sex work is neither,” she said. “Sex is not work, and work is not sex. And although I recognize that there is a population of people who self-identify as sex workers, it’s really a term that’s used to mask the inherent harms that come with prostitution.”

Thompson has vivid memories of sitting next to her exploiter as he typed up ads about her to post on Backpage.

“The ads would start with whatever name I was given for the day,” Thompson said. “It would describe my measurements — so my bust size, my hip size, my pant size, and my bra size. It would describe my race, and sometimes we decided to either — because I’m mixed race, so we decided to either stick with one of my races or both of them, try to capitalize on that — and then it was some type of advertisement, something along the lines of, you know, ‘I’ll show you a good time,’ ‘I’m new in town,’ any of these things that we knew sex buyers would gravitate towards.”

The ads finished with a phone number, and, sometimes, prices.

Thompson, who says she’s been exploited in settings that range from street prostitution to underground strip clubs, rejects the argument that websites like Backpage make sex workers safer.

“When I was streetwalking, it was dangerous — don’t get it twisted,” she said. “But at least I could see the face of somebody from the car.”

With Backpage, she didn’t get a chance to scope out the sex buyer until she had already accepted the job.

“And what I found is that, because Backpage made it so easy for sex buyers to continue this behavior repeatedly, many of the sex buyers I’ve encountered on this website were repeat offenders,” she said — and that seemed to instill in them a sense of dangerous entitlement.

“They would choke me. They [would] put me up against the wall. Some of them would smack me with whatever weapon they had. Some of them would threaten me, or threaten to tell my family if they knew me that well, things of that nature,” Thompson said. “And it was always because of the fact that they felt that they can do this whenever they wanted, to whomever they want … because they do it all the time. They had a way of making you feel extremely disposable. Because they knew that with a click of a button, they could easily find another girl whose ad just went to the top of that list in less than five minutes.”

Passing FOSTA-SESTA

Over the years, Backpage became notorious for its role trafficking young women and children — a number of whom were later found to have been raped, abused, and even murdered.

As the horror stories grew, so did the public outrage. By 2012, Backpage had become the target of multiple investigations, publicity campaigns, and criminal probes — including a damning Senatorial report, and a letter signed by 45 attorneys general, both of which spotlighted Backpage’s failure to stop (and active complicity in) the trafficking of minors.

When nothing changed, Backpage was hit with dozens of lawsuits filed by victims of trafficking. But again and again, the lawsuits failed in the courts — thanks largely to a part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act called Section 230, a seminal piece of internet legislation that shields web publishers from being legally liable for what users post on their websites.

Kendra Albert, an instructor at Harvard Law School’s cyber law clinic who specializes in free speech issues, said court rulings in favor of Backpage sparked the creation of FOSTA-SESTA.

“This … prompted a huge backlash, including the congressional introduction of SESTA and FOSTA, in order to remedy what legislators saw as the problem — that the courts had interpreted Section 230 as to sort of prevent lawsuits under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act,” Albert said.

What FOSTA-SESTA did, Albert said, was create an exception that would make websites legally liable for any content that helped facilitate sex trafficking or prostitution — even if it was consensual.

“The laws are important because they very much changed the way that people think about online risk related to hosting sexual content,” Albert said, “and sort of led to significant crackdowns by corporations and online platforms more generally against all kinds of sexual speech online.”

The effects were immediate.

“Right in the aftermath of the passage of FOSTA-SESTA, a number of platforms shut down or greatly limited the kinds of sexual content that folks were allowed to post,” Albert said.

Backpage was the best-known website to fall. (Though it was actually shut down by federal authorities before FOSTA-SESTA passed, supporters of the legislation still have implied that it paved the way for the seizure.) A slew of other websites dedicated to adult services followed, but the laws also affected dating apps and sites (including Craigslist personals), along with discussion forums and social media sites.

“The difficult thing is because of the way this legislation is crafted, where it increases the likelihood that someone will be able to be sued,” Albert said. “It basically encouraged companies online to take pretty broad measures and also not to be entirely clear about exactly what was happening.”