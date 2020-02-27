Walker’s theory is rooted in an epiphany he had in 2016.

He’d been a Republican all his life and gotten swept up in the partisan frenzy that election year, often repeating the harsh rhetoric used by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump toward Hillary Clinton and other political opponents.

With Trump, he understood where the appeal came from for many voters. He saw a desire to upend the status quo and call out government institutions that can feel disconnected from people’s lives.

“Left and right, we’re sick and tired of it,” he said. “So when a guy comes along and says, ‘You make me sick, I can’t stand it,’ there’s a feeling of ‘Oh, you’re finally putting establishment in their place.’”

But something about Trump’s approach began to feel off-putting.

Walker was raised in a devout Christian household, taught to treat everyone with grace and mercy. As a voter, he’s been most motivated by his opposition to abortion and in previous years had supported George W. Bush and John McCain.

Trump caused him to search his soul.

One night during dinner, Walker realized he had lost his way — that he couldn’t revel in “us versus them” hostility and also live the Christian values he holds dear.

“This lightbulb clicked on and I’m like, ‘Lance, what are you doing, what are you doing?’” he remembered.

Since that moment, Walker has shifted his focus on national politics to things closer to home, joining local boards and avoiding easy answers and allegiances in his day-to-day life in order to connect, not divide.

***