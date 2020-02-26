Speaking Mam in MAGA country: Immigration, education and the teenage boy in the middle

Pressure is mounting on 15-year-old Fredy Garcia Morales.

In January, he was called into a meeting with a truancy officer for his school in Chambersburg. His jaw dropped when he learned he’d missed 33 days of class.

“It surprised me a lot,” he said later, in Spanish. Fredy hadn’t realized things had gotten so bad.

The teenager initially downplayed his absences, but slowly admitted that he doesn’t like going to school in this rural, mostly white section of south central Pennsylvania.

In part, it’s because he gets lost easily in his classes, which are taught in English. Fredy speaks Spanish, but his first language is Mam, a Mayan language from his native Guatemala. When he asks for help, it can backfire.

“Sometimes, the teachers explain things and I don’t understand. When I ask something, all the students laugh and joke,” the sophomore said. This year, his grades dropped to all D’s and F’s. In English class, he had a 19.

To avoid scrutiny and embarrassment, he skips school. Sometimes, instead of class, he goes to a friend’s house to practice the electronic keyboard, which he performs in church on Sunday.

But there are bigger things on his mind than piano chords or his attendance record. His dad was recently deported. His mom has severe diabetes and can’t work. He has two little sisters, and bills for electricity and rent are piling up.

A couple of weeks after meeting with the truancy officer, he said he feels responsible for taking care of his family.

“I have to look for work,” he said.

***