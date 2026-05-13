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In March 2020, shortly after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to COVID-19, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order requiring schools to implement “appropriate home instruction” in place of in-person teaching.

On March 18, 2020, all public schools were closed.

School instruction was disrupted for more than a year, and pandemic learning loss was significant, with student test scores plummeting.

A new report found that the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt among students. The report observed reading and math test score data in almost 6,000 school districts across the nation, including New Jersey, starting in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 outbreak began – through 2025.

The Education Scorecard, a collaboration between the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University and the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University, does not compare test scores from states, as states measure academic proficiency levels in different ways. Instead, the data focuses on trends within each state.

The report finds students in grades 3-8 in New Jersey remain nearly .6 grade equivalents below 2019 levels in math, with reading continuing to decline since 2022.

New Jersey ranks 20th out of 38 states in academic growth in math and 19th out of 35 states in reading between 2022 and 2025. The report says that not all states had the data necessary to be included in the study.

According to the report, “each grade-level equivalent represents the average increase in test scores between one grade and the next in the pre-pandemic era. It can therefore be thought of as one year’s worth of learning.”

In math, the average student was found to be performing about .17 grade equivalents above their 2022 level, but about .59 grade equivalents below 2019 levels. Some districts like Edison Township, Trenton and Paterson continued to lag behind 2019 levels.

Statewide, only 10 out of 305 districts were ranked as “districts on the rise” in math: Bloomfield, Freehold, Lawrence, Livingston, Millville, Montclair, Montgomery, Old Bridge, Paramus and Princeton.

In reading, the average student was performing about .14 grade equivalents below their 2022 level, and .41 grade equivalents below 2019 levels. A number of districts like Trenton, Toms River Regional and Edison Township continued to slip and remain over a full grade equivalent behind their 2019 levels.

Across New Jersey, 17 school districts were ranked as districts on the rise in reading, including Bernards, Brick, Fair Lawn, Haddonfield, Lawrence, Livingston, Montclair, Montgomery, Moorestown, Paramus, Piscataway, Princeton, Ridgewood, Wall, Washington (Gloucester County), [a second] Washington and Wayne Townships.