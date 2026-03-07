From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After 27 rounds and more than two hours of competition Saturday, 13-year-old Isaac Geremew of South Jersey won the WHYY-Billy Penn South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee.

More than 40 students competed at WHYY headquarters in Philadelphia, but the eighth grader from William Davies Middle School clinched the title by correctly spelling “argobba.” Geremew will go on an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., at the end of May to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Geremew, who studied for one or two hours every day in the months leading up to the competition, said it “feels amazing” to be representing South Jersey at the national bee.

“I feel like my hard work’s paid off, and now I can kind of enjoy the moment, and I’m really grateful to everyone who organized the spelling bee,” he told WHYY News.

All students participating in Saturday’s bee were champions of their middle and elementary school competitions. Award-winning journalist Tracey Matisak hosted the event.

Runner-up Sonia Dragos, 13, a seventh grader at Northfield Community Middle School, congratulated Geremew.

“It’s always tough to be second, but I think Isaac’s a really good speller, and he really deserved it,” she said.

She said she likes spelling because it’s a group effort.

“I really love the community aspect about it, like the number of people that it takes to organize this, and how everybody just can come together and have fun spelling words.”