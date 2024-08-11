This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Deptford Township School District stunned parents over the weekend after announcing it would reduce the number of students who are eligible for free bus services.

Officials said they’re also reducing the number of bus stops used for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Kevin Kanauss shared the changes in a letter sent out to parents Friday afternoon. It detailed the district’s plan to eliminate free bus service for students who live within a certain distance from the school they attend.

That means elementary and middle school students who live less than two miles from their school will no longer get the free service; neither will high school students who live less than two and a half miles away from their school.

The district will also offer fewer bus stops for pick-up and drop-off.

Kanauss defended the decision, writing, “The decision to cut back on bus stops was not made lightly. After extensive analysis, it became clear that reducing the number of stops would significantly contribute to the overall efficiency and sustainability of our transportation services.”

He added that the changes would save the district roughly $1.65 million annually as it relies more on its fleet of bus drivers and less on contracts with outside bus vendors.

Kanauss said the savings will allow the district to reallocate that money to support “much-needed areas.”

He said that includes security and renovations at schools, maintaining and increasing teaching staff, academic programs, classroom resources, and student support services.