Rowan’s Edelman Fossil Park and Museum will open in March 2025

Rowan University announced recently that the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in Mantua Township will be officially opening its doors to guests in March 2025. South Jersey’s newest museum will be a mile from where Dryptosaurus, the world’s first tyrannosaur, was discovered in a marl pit in 1866.

Dr. Kenneth J. Lacovara, professor of Paleontology and Geology and the university’s Founding Dean of the School of Earth & Environment, is the museum’s founding executive director. He said the project has been in the works for about 15 years.

“The construction itself began just a little more than three years ago,” he said. “But as you might imagine, it’s a complicated project to bring a brand new, sizable museum into existence from scratch.”

The museum and fossil park are named for Rowan alumni Jean and Ric Edelman, who pledged $25 million towards the project in 2016. It is the second largest gift to the institution to date.

“It was Ken Lacovara’s excitement about this fossil park that absolutely just brought us into the project,” she said. “When this opportunity came up, we didn’t have to think long and hard about it.”

Ric Edelman said he expects the park to draw people from all over the world.

“People all across the United States and all across the planet are going to view this as a destination for their own discovery, their participation in the sciences as well as their deep learning of the planet’s history,” he said.