From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Officials and dignitaries celebrated a milestone Monday morning by grabbing a Sharpie to sign the final beam that will be put in place to finish the frame of New Jersey’s first veterinary school.

On Rowan University’s West Campus in Gloucester County sits the framing of what will be the Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine. In less than a year, the first class of veterinary students will begin their coursework, which will involve hands-on experience from day one, according to the school’s founding dean, Dr. Matthew Edson.

“That’s what we all want to do when we come to vet school, and then we’re in a lot of books,” he said. “The books are important, but we want them to have those hands-on skills to go out into the world and make a difference from the day that they start.”