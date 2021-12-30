Rowan University to open N.J.’s first veterinary school

Rowan University will be the site of New Jersey’s first veterinary school.

Officials announced Wednesday that the Rowan School of Veterinary Medicine will open in fall 2025 on the Gloucester main campus in Sewell, near the university’s School of Osteopathic Medicine, with an inaugural class of 60 students. The school will offer undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in addition to internship and residency programs.

Dr. Matthew Edson, the school’s founding dean, says the program being established is non-traditional.

“We want to make sure that we have graduates that are coming out with practical clinical preparation so they can do this job day one,” he said. “We want them to have the social skills to talk to clients … because you have to be able to talk to the people who bring in the pets. And we want these people to make sure they have the business acumen to come out and run a practice and understand how that works.”