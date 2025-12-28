What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

An animal rights organization is urging Delaware lawmakers to consider a proposal that would require dog guardians to walk their dogs three times a day — including one walk lasting at least an hour. Supporters say the move would help meet dogs’ physical and mental needs, but some dog owners question if it’s realistic.

The proposal comes from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, which says the effort is meant to raise awareness about responsible pet care rather than impose strict enforcement.

Rachel Bellis, director of local affairs in PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department, said Delaware was chosen intentionally.

“We chose Delaware because they have already set a very positive example by naming the rescue dog as its official state dog,” she said. “And Delaware has just passed an animal abuse offenders list. And so we thought that this would be a great opportunity for Delaware to set another wonderful example.”

PETA has sent a proposal letter to Senate Majority Leader Brian Townsend, Bettis said, with the goal of starting a conversation with lawmakers about animal welfare standards.

The organization views daily walks as a basic necessity –– not a luxury — for mental stimulation.

“For many dogs, a walk is the only time they get to relieve themselves, get some exercise and explore the sights and sounds and smells of the neighborhood. It’s very important for dogs to be able to sniff,” she said. “Dogs, they rely on us for everything. Three walks a day is very little in return to the dogs, who give us so much love and affection.”

The rights group is not pushing for constant monitoring or strict policing, especially when different dogs have different needs. However, they are open to discussing modifications.

“Every suggested bill is modified to some point … so of course we would be willing to discuss that if the legislators were serious about it,” Bellis said. “Obviously, if you have an elderly dog or a dog that has some mental or physical needs, maybe they can’t do three walks a day, but generally speaking, three walks a day is not much to ask.”