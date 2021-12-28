Philly animal shelter urgently seeking people to foster, adopt dogs

While the shelter has been able to move cats out through adoptions, Barnett said, dogs have been especially hard to find places for, and more keep coming.

“We’re getting more dogs than we are moving out,” she said.

For people who are unable to take in a dog permanently, Barnett suggests fostering.

“That’s a really good way to help out temporarily,” she said. “If you can’t adopt, you can provide a loving home for dogs for a month or so until they get adopted, which is really, really helpful and helps create space, but also helps that animal find a home.”

The shelter does not pre-screen people who wish to adopt, instead practicing what’s called an “open adoption.”

“We try to make the process easy and have an application when they arrive and we go over that with them at the time of adoption and see if there’s any additional questions we have,” she said.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and vaccinated before they are adopted. Fees are on a sliding scale, depending on the animal’s age, and can range from $25 to $70 for dogs.

Barnett said the shelter also provides guidance on how to care for their new pet once they get home.

“Giving them a little bit of separate space, giving them time to decompress from the shelter, because we see really when that doesn’t happen, we get those animals back,” she said. “So, we really are looking for people who are willing to take the time out and give the animals the time to really come out of their shell a little bit instead of rushing them into new situations.”

People who are unable to take in a pet, but want to help the shelter, may opt to donate instead.

ACCT Philly’s website features animals available for adoption. Those interested in adoption can also visit the shelter in person and book appointments in advance. For walk-in appointments, visitors can check wait times and enter the queue online.