How Delco Dawgs and others work to unsnarl the county’s stray animal issue

It wasn’t always that way with strays

The Providence Animal Center in Media has found a new niche as well. It tends to accept animals from overcrowded shelters at risk of being euthanized. Formerly known as the Delaware County SPCA, it has been in operation since 1911 and has had a physical location in the county seat since the 1930s.

The center currently has 70 employees and is supported with volunteer staff, accepting animals from as far away as Alaska.

But though the location has stayed the same, its mission used to be a bit broader. Previously, the Delaware County SPCA had “stray animal contracts” with Delco municipalities to accept stray animals, but that became “very burdensome.”

“We were unfortunately euthanizing more animals than we were adopting out. And it has always been a dream of the organization to become a lifesaving facility, which people commonly refer to as a no-kill facility. So we were able to make that change back in 2012,” said Justina Calgiano, director of advancement and public relations at Providence Animal Center.

Since then, the shelter has been operating at a 97% save rate, meaning that only incurably ill or behaviorally aggressive animals are put down.

“We did change our name, to better reflect the work that we’re doing in this area, and to show people that we, again, are not affiliated with the county in any specific way regarding stray animals,” Calgiano said.

Yet the stray animal issue has only highlighted Delaware County’s unusual ability to find itself without what would seem to be 21st-century functions.

“Delaware County is very unique in that there is not a county shelter that is run by county officials. So this has created a lot of aggravation for the citizens of Delaware County. They reach out to us very upset about what to do with the dog that they found. Of course, we share those feelings because we want those dogs to go to a place where hopefully their owners can reclaim them,” Calgiano said.

The system creates a situation in which once animals are lost, they are much harder to reunite with families.

“Facebook has really been a godsend for the citizens who have lost animals, because animals have been posted. And it’s now going viral in terms of, ‘Oh, this dog was lost.” The lost-and-found pages have reunited quite a lot of animals. So that has essentially been working as a shelter — as a viral shelter in terms of how and where people look for pets that have gone missing,” Calgiano said.

Some municipalities have no stray animal contracts. In the cases where they do, Providence Animal Center tries its best to connect the public to the correct service in the confusing system.

Others partner with local vets for stray animal intake, and some partner with the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Chester County. The shelter there provides services for Chester and Delaware counties as well as the entire state of Delaware.

“We provide full-service open admission sheltering for stray intakes in our contracted municipalities. And then we also do owner surrenders. And then we have a full-fledged medical clinic that provides spay, neuter, and intake diversion and wellness services to the community,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of Brandywine Valley SPCA.

He said Delaware County’s unusual situation has existed for some time, with an overall lack of comprehensive services.

Brandywine Valley currently has contracts with just 14 of Delco’s 49 municipalities: Brookhaven, Chester Township, Collingdale, Concord, Folcroft, Marcus Hook, Middletown, Parkside, Sharon Hill, Springfield, Tinicum, Trainer, Upland, and Upper Chichester.

The shelter used to have a contract with the entire county.

“But we very early on learned that most of the municipalities were not having animals come to our shelter, and they were finding ways to circumvent the system. And then they would not have to pay the county. So the county was basically on the hook for that mandatory minimum amount of animals that were coming in. So we did terminate that agreement, because we felt like it was a disservice to the people in Delaware County, because ultimately the animals weren’t truly coming to us and the constituents were calling us asking where their animals were,” Lamb said.

Because Brandywine wouldn’t provide the actual work in the field and the townships would, some of the municipalities would ask the finders to keep the animals and then they would put them on a Facebook page to try and reunite them with the owners themselves, skirting the system.

“We just found that there was ethically a lot of things that were kind of not being done in the best interest of the animals and the people of Delaware County. And so we had long, long conversations with the county at that time, and they ultimately agreed that it was in the best interest to not have the agreement in place with us,” Lamb said.

Despite their different roles, all the shelters think that something needs to change in Delaware County to solve the stray problem.

Delco Dawgs came in with big dreams, but it soon learned it is simply too small to take on a task of this size.

“There’s that many stray animals, and there’s that many running around, and post-COVID animals and everything. There’s so many that I don’t think people really understand the need for it and how big this is and how much it would entail,” Speckman said.

She said a shelter bigger than Delco Dawgs would be the only one capable of untangling the mess.