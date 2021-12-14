A bevy of workers, volunteers, and National Guard members have deployed to Kentucky to help with disaster recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes ripped through that state and five others over the weekend.

The tornado outbreak killed at least 88 people, 74 of them in Kentucky. As of Tuesday morning, about 26,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, including nearly all of those in Mayfield.

Among those lending a hand are nonprofits from across the Delaware Valley, including the Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, which is providing food and shelter for displaced residents.

Dave Skutnik, regional communications director of the Philadelphia office, told WHYY News that the devastation is beyond belief.

“They have never seen anything like it,” Skutnik said of the volunteers on the ground. “These are veterans. One of our volunteers, he’s been to 18 different national disasters over the past few years and says it’s one of the worst disasters he’s seen.”

Complicating the normal shelter setup is the coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, and the United States approaches 800,000 virus-related deaths.

“We have to make some extra precautions in our shelters, mask use is required,” Skutnik said. “We can’t cram 100 or 200 people in a gym, so we have more shelters open. We have spread people out and keep them as safe as possible.”