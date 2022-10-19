Brandywine Valley SPCA to unveil region’s ‘largest animal welfare facility’

It’s a new day for shelter pets in Delaware.

Brandywine Valley SPCA officially opens its nearly 20,000-square-foot facility in New Castle that’s designed to help more animals than ever before.

The three-acre site includes a medical center, an adoption center, and a community center.

“Our goal with this new facility was to meet the increasing needs for services in this community while creating a fun and inviting space for our adopters, clients, volunteers, and staff,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “Visitors are welcomed through whimsically designed spaces to choose a dog or cat to join their family, to reunite with a lost pet, or to get affordable veterinary care for their family pet.”