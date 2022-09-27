Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets

A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city.

The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets.

Jacqueline Sadashige of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals admitted to being blunt in calling for the removal of the carriages.

“No sugarcoating, no hiding the facts. Horse-drawn carriages are outdated. They are dangerous, and they are cruel, and City Council needs to ban them,” Sadashige said.

Jodie Whittaker is an equine activist whose work led to the end of horse and carriage rides in Chicago after observing animal abuse and reporting it to politicians.