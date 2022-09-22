Philadelphia City Council is going live and in-person for the first time in over two years. Council President Darrell Clarke said they are doing everything possible to keep both Council members and the public safe.

“People have been requesting that we come in in-person for quite some time,” he said. “Unfortunately, the health issues as it relates to COVID-19 has been somewhat of a different animal in terms of the unpredictability of the particular virus.”

As an added precaution, only 50 public spectators will be allowed in chambers, with the caucus room being used for overflow.

“We think we’re at a place now where we’ve had significant input from the health commissioner, with the appropriate protocols as relates to safety, we think we’re going to be okay,” Clarke said.