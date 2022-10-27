She’s been working with students to get young voters registered this year and said even though she’s not eligible to vote yet, that doesn’t mean she can’t get involved.

“It’s really important that people are informed because there are so many issues I care about, like gun violence and sanitation. Living in Philadelphia my whole life has affected me, and like the fear, I don’t want to settle for that,” Gassem said. “That’s not a Philadelphia I want. So I’m like, I need to do something. I can’t just not do anything.”

Philadelphia’s Youth Poet Laureate Telicia Darius recited “A Chance To Vote” for the attendees at City Hall, a poem themed around the power a person has when they get a chance to head to the polls. Here’s a snippet from her poem:

“I will dictate the best for me,” Darius said. “You don’t give me a chance to vote. I give me a chance to vote. A chance to expand my rights in this country. To fully indulge, engage with. Elaborate my rights in this country. I get to vote. I get this chance to vote. It’s mine. Selfishly, you gave me a right to vote, but I claim it as mine. You don’t tell me. No. I vote.”