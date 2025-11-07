How did South Jersey voters do?

Cape May County saw the highest voter turnout in the region, with 57% of registered voters casting a ballot.

Camden County officials said this year’s turnout, 48%, was the highest when compared to the past two governor races. In Burlington County, 51% of voters cast their ballot. It was among the top 10 highest turnouts for an election in the county since 2002.

What issues inspired voters to show up in New Jersey?

Though opinion polls suggested a close race, Democrat Mikie Sherrill handily defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli to become New Jersey’s next governor. Political observers said President Donald Trump galvanized voters to the polls in the off-year election.

Nedia Morsy, director of Make the Road New Jersey, an immigrant advocacy group, said voters in several Latino-majority municipalities showed up to the polls in response to actions by the Trump administration.

“Voters were very clear,” she said. “This was a Trump versus democracy versus anti-authoritarianism versus an anti-fascist regime, and that messaging prevailed.”